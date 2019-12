Monday- Expect a mostly cloudy day across the Concho Valley, then a 20% chance of showers in the evening hours. High: 71° | Low: 35°

Tuesday- Expect a 60% chance of widespread showers across the area, as well as a slight chance of a light winter mix, mainly for our northern counties. High: 45° | Low: 29°

Wednesday- Expect a mostly sunny day across the Concho Valley. High: 60° | Low: 35°