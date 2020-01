Monday- Mostly cloudy across the Concho Valley with winds out of the south at 5 mph. High: 56° | Low: 36°

Tuesday- A 40% chance of scattered showers in the afternoon, otherwise a mainly cloudy day across the Concho Valley. High: 52° | Low: 44°

Wednesday- Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of an isolated shower across the area. High: 65° | Low: 42°