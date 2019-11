Sunday- Partly cloudy and warm, with winds out of the south southwest at 5-15 and gusting to 25 mph. High: 79° | Low: 50

Monday- Cloudy with a 10% chance of an isolated shower with a cold front passage. High: 60 | Low: 24°

Tuesday- Partly cloudy and cold with winds out of the north northeast at 5-15 mph. High: 45° | Low: 27°