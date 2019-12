Sunday- Mostly sunny during the morning hours, then clouds start to move in during the afternoon and evening hours. High: 80° | Low: 52°

Monday- Mostly cloudy, then a 20% chance of rain showers for the evening and into the overnight hours. High: 72° | Low: 33°

Tuesday- A 40% chance of rain showers across the Concho Valley. High: 50° | Low: 30°