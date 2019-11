Saturday– Mostly sunny and warmer with winds out of the south southwest at 5 mph. High: 70° | Low: 49°

Sunday– Partly cloudy and warmer with winds out of the south southwest at 5-15 mph. High: 75° | Low: 47°

Monday– Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of an isolated shower with an approaching cold front. High: 54° | Low: 27°