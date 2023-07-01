Strong thunderstorms impacted much of the northern Concho Valley Counties this Saturday morning as a strong line of storms from last night crept over the region. Upon finding optimal conditions for development, it then proceeded to drop several inches of rain in just a few hours.

During the development phase some areas saw gusts up to 50MPH, visibility reduces to half a mile and up to 2″ in 25 minutes resulting in heavy flash flooding and flash flood advisories.

Temperatures have dropped nearly 30°F in some areas as those stormy conditions will linger throughout the night and into Sunday.