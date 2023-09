Clear and humid becomes more of a pattern in the morning as fall starts to become more and more prevalent.

By mid afternoon daytime heating with highs around the lower 90s kicked off a strong spout of rain shower activity across the southern counties, quickly working its way up the Concho Valley and cooling things about 20° behind each round of showers.

Tonight conditions clear out and calm down as a pocket of dry stable air sets in across much of the mid west for the next couple days.