Persistent high pressure has plagued areas of West Texas with seriously dry and drought conditions well into the 2023 fall season.

With more dry temperatures on the way, highs are slated to jump into the 90s by the weekend. Overnight lows help slightly in trapping little moisture in the morning hours but its not enough to keep away dry air from evaporating what precious water is left.

Tonight lows will plummet back into those lower 50s before another hot day hits the Concho Valley in the lower 80s before getting even hotter by Friday.