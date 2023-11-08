Early rain showers popped up across the Concho Valley as early afternoon cloud cover started to roll in.

Despite temperatures nearing record highs at 92°F, a quick drop into the lower 70s, combined with that cloud cover, was just enough to develop pockets of rain across southern counties and even Tom Green.

As the cold front approaches from the North, the massive amount of moisture will dump impressive amounts of rain all day as colder air arrives dropping things well into the 60s and 40s well into Veteran’s Day Weekend.