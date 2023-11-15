A strong layer of cold air trapped much of the warm moist air brought up by the daytime heating from the gulf creating a dense layer of fog across the Concho Valley early this morning.

As AM Valley fog burned off temperatures struggled to warm up into the upper 60s which holds us in the average range this time of year. With an already impressive amount of moisture and a string of average temperatures, many wonder what this pleasant weather could signal in the future.

Tonight lows get back into the 40s before a rubber band of 30°F ushers in a windy weekend ahead.