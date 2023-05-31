High pressure produces those drier and quieter conditions across the Concho Valley and while the break from the weather is nice, rain is still a hot commodity across West Texas.

Temperatures shot up into the 90s today as well as a healthy amount of cloud cover keeping things ripe for a potential thunderstorm or two overnight and even into tomorrow morning.

This concludes the long 5 week month of May. While we did see some impressive rain across the Concho Valley, much of it was pretty average considering the ups and downs of the past couple years.