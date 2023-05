Cloud cover cleared up in the early morning hours allowing temperatures to jump up into the lower 90s today. Calm winds and high humidity left conditions favorable for an isolated rain shower or two.

As the evening rolls around a line of thunderstorms brought on from moisture coming down from the Rockies will push into our area keeping temperatures in the upper 60s throughout the night.

Cloud cover will be sparse as well as those evening winds setting up for another hot and humid Thursday.