Partly cloudy and hot today as temperatures shot up into the lower 90s today with calm winds really letting conditions dry out.

As we make our way through this June, rainfall outlook really has the Concho Valley staying on the dry side this month as triple digits days are in the future.

Tonight lows will drop down into the mid 60s with an opportunity for a late night thunderstorm feeding off that residual day time heating followed by a strong clearing out of cloud cover for a hotter than average Thursday.