Clouds kept off to the horizon allowing temperatures to reach into the lower 90s across the Concho Valley. Calm winds aided in the evaporation of residual moisture further aiding in the drier weather across the region.

Cirrus blow off from rapidly developing storms to the west pushed into our area by early evening keeping lows in the upper 60s with an opportunity to see some late night to early morning thunderstorm activity.

Tomorrow, cloud cover will push out allowing temperatures to reach up into the mid 90s for a hot and humid Thursday.