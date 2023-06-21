Strong convection coupled with record high temperatures resulted in several severe weather watches and warnings being issued across the Concho Valley.

Areas like Junction and Brady saw thunderstorm activity again this afternoon and well into the evening as storms quickly pushed to the southeast out of their region.

Highs easily broke the 1934 record of 108°F by 6 degrees for a total of 114°F by noon prompting excessive heat warnings to pop up all across Texas.

Tonight lows will drop down into the low 70s as an easterly wind will keep things still favorable for overnight thunderstorms.

Tomorrow a relative cooler day compared to the record setting heat as high pressure could bring more hot weather by this weekend.