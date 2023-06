Despite the cloud cover temperatures quickly rose into the triple digits touching 102°F at Mathis Airfield today.

As a result calm winds and dry conditions quickly took over the Concho Valley as cloud cover did little to keep the sun away.

These triple digit days are settling in as a strong high pressure continues to build in from Mexico for the duration of the week.

Tonight lows will drop down into the low 70s as we continue to see those partly cloudy skies and calm winds.