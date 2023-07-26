Short periods of cooler weather make their way across the Concho Valley as some areas experience cooler mornings while others, cooler evenings.

During the early afternoon, southeasterly flow associated with a steady transition out of longer days and shorter nights, begins its slow transportation of humid, hot air while fast moving cold, dry air gets pulled into the Ohio River Valley leaving only a few clouds to the north as evening sets in.

Over the next few days expect a much more rapid transition into those cooler periods while daytime highs may continue to see triple digits along with humidity values adding to the overall ambient temperature feeling much higher.