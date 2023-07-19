Hot, dry, dangerous, just a few words used to categorize this high pressure staying over much of the lower US setting records and creating cautious conditions from California to Florida.

Tonight a quick round of clouds will push through starting Thursday more humid but a strong low pressure system will take a pass at pushing this high pressure system out of our area this weekend but will eventually pass north and continue to pull more moisture up from the Gulf of California and into the Ohio River Valley, leaving the Concho Valley humid and cloudy.

This storm could produce a few rain showers over the weekend but they will be quick and intense before pushing out of our region and allow temperatures to climb back up into the triple digit.