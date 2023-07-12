Record high temperatures reached a 1917 tie at 108°F while lows will sit in the upper 70s tonight. While early morning cloud cover was interesting in a long linear shape that spanned Northern Texas, clouds cleared out by late afternoon as that hot weather skyrocketed.

Excessive heat warnings, heat advisories and burn bans for Tom Green County are in effect for the next 90s unless significant rainfall is measured throughout the region.

As evening cooling began, the amount of moisture brought up by thermal lows in New Mexico started their descent down the Sierra Madres into the Edwards Plateau catching just enough of a pull from the strong storms over Iowa and Michigan that could bring some overnight if not early morning moisture to our Northern Counties.

Tomorrow those triple digit temperatures return but it could be a cooler and much more humid start to the day before clearing out quickly with the ever looming high pressure still building over the Concho Valley.