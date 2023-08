Clearing skies set the stage for a beautiful full moon tonight as the blue moon of August 2023 made its grand debut.

As the shows opening act started, temperatures began their descent into the more comfortable evening 60° range.

Those clear skies will make way for a warmer Thursday as temperatures are going to start leveling out in the triple digit but evening lows will still remain in the lower 70s, providing much needed relief from one of the hottest summers on record.