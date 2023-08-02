It could add to the count or be another day on a countdown depending on which side of the season conditions are leaning towards.

Southerly winds with pockets of humidity and low cloud cover indicate monsoon season has not only started but has pushed further to the east across New Mexico and into West Texas.

As the heat dome continues to push storms northeast, eventually dumping them into Louisiana as a longwave trough deepens off the East Coast, a change could be coming if not to only temporarily suppress the unusually strong El Nino.

3-4 more days or days left of the triple digit temperatures before a significant cool down takes hold, if even for a little while.