Cloud cover kept conditions relatively comfortable across the Concho Valley well into the evening where southern counties saw larger clouds develop before pushing south out of the area.

Tonight skies will clear with temperatures as winds will take over regional effects instead of the normal daytime heating pattern before giving way to more record heat by tomorrow.

The 1st day of school for Tom Green County and the Concho Valley is going to be a hot one before a series of afternoon thunderstorms could start to make its way into our area by early net week.