Overcast conditions stayed overhead all day across the Concho Valley as strong zonal flow across the Sierra Madres and Big Bend regions continue to strip moisture out of the sky.

As waves of deep low pressure systems run into opposition from the approaching Hurricane Lee, the far reaching effects can be felt here in the Concho Valley.

As a large cold front extends down the entire East Coast, cooler temperatures pile up behind the massive warm air damming taking place along the Gulf Coast kicking up another round of night time thunderstorms tonight.

Some areas already seeing showers while southern counties see light rain until the approaching storms drop lows into the lower 60s with continued showers into the morning.