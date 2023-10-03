The approaching cold front is met with more opposition than anticipated as it slows it approach down the leeward side of the Sierra Madres.

As abundant amounts of moisture are stripped out of the air, the concentration of the storm slows its momentum and forces more humid air aloft.

Highs only hit the low 80s so not enough heating around the Concho Valley kept conditions calm but made for impressive lightening shows to the North and South as the storms seemed to go around.

Lows are expected to reach the upper 60s if not lower 70s as windier conditions could develop with stronger thunderstorms later tonight.