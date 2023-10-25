Today we saw temps stick pretty mild in the mid 70s after all the rain this morning. Southerly flow at 5-10 also kept humid conditions for most of us.

Tonight will be a bit gustier at 10-15mph but still humid. Partly cloudy skies should give us a nice break from the rain.

Tomorrow will also be a nice but humid day with temps making a good run into the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies and winds out of the south.

Longer term our eyes are on Friday night for the next rain chance before Sunday when a major cool down comes through dropping us 30-40°. Rain chances are also back Sunday-Monday when that front passes through with some upper level moisture feeding in from the Pacific. Halloween also has a chance to be our first freeze of the season.