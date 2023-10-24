Today we saw a little bit more of that sunshine but still mostly cloudy skies for the most part. Temps were a bit warmer getting into the mid 80s today and southerly flow at 10-15mph kept us humid.

Tonight we’ll see more showers and storms start to build mainly west of the Concho Valley. Temps should be mild in the upper 60s with southerly flow a bit gustier at ~15mph.

Tomorrow is the big precipitation event for our forecast as upper level support move in and we see a strong line of showers and storms form and push through the region. Main flooding threat will be W of San Angelo from just North of Ozona through Robert Lee. Temps should be a bit cooler around the 80° mark with those humid conditions remaining.

Longer term late week looks humid although calm and beautiful. This weekend builds some slight rain chances but the big story is a major cold front slated for the start of next week that could bring lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.