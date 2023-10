High pressure locks itself over the Southwest as cold air moves over much of the south and the Gulf of Mexico.

As record ‘cold’ high temperatures were set all along southern states, record highs in Arizona were reported still in the triple digit.

Some of this heat will slowly morph into the Concho Valley, inching highs into the 90s before a cold front sucks much of that heat and moisture to the upper mid west, cooling things off but also drying conditions out.