Cold, stable air finds itself positioned over the Concho Valley creating a small subsidence inversion or cap of cold air aloft, traps warm moist air as fast upper level winds continue to produce high winds across much of the Great Plains.

Tonight temperatures will give into the colder weather and drop down into the mid 40s before rebounding into the low 70s as more cloud cover moves east.

As the weekend approaches a strong, deep pocket of cold air forms off the west coast of California forming a cutoff low that could push into our area by the weekend, but the question is how cold could it be?