Cloud formation took on a mixture of high cirrus and low cumulous that started early in the afternoon before a Northeasterly clouds pushed in as temperatures began their decent to the lower 70s.

This rotation of high anti-cyclonic air builds in over the Concho Valley creating exceptionally calm conditions and varying winds. As this high slowly pushes easterly, all attentions are turned to the West as the strong moisture and monsoon season are now within weeks.

Once this high weakens, stronger prolonged moisture could make conditions a bit more cooler and cloudy for a more wet August while some suggest it could only be the first few days as shown in previous months.