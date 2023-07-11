As the heat dome continues its slow trek across West Texas, instability over the Gulf of California shows strong indications that southwesterly winds and upper level moisture are behind this large pocket of dry air.

Heat advisories and burn bans have been issued for much of the Concho Valley as a result of both triple digit temperatures and low humidity levels.

Cloud cover pushes into our region by early tomorrow morning but will quickly burn off as temperatures and humidity levels heat up with clearing skies.