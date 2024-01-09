Freezing overnight lows quickly fell over the Concho Valley just as soon as the sun began to set.

Lows are expected to stay in the freezing stages for at least the next few days indicating that winter is in fact here.

With this colder weather, clear skies also prevail as highs will jump into the upper 60s tomorrow if not the 70s by Thursday, before quickly dipping back down below the freezing point.

By the weekend, a strong winter storm will look to gather more moisture as it approaches the Concho Valley, plummeting temperatures below 30°F for a few days with cold winds but cloudy skies.