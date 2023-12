After a long streak of clear skies and calm winds, a change in the upper level pattern indicates a major shift by Thursday.

With temperatures dropping down near the freezing point tonight again, another strong rebound into warmer 70° temperatures will usher in strong winds by Hanukkah.

By Friday the Concho Valley will see those winds calm down but at the same time keep things prime to take a late run at those record temperatures before the end of the year!