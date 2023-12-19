In typical Concho Valley fashion, southerly winds kept things comfortably warm even though its the middle of December.

As temperatures shot up into the upper 60s today, tomorrow could look like an even warmer day as a strong but slow frontal system approaches from the west.

Lows won’t see much help getting into those lower temperatures as we hover in the upper 40s before the slow warmup due to increasing cloud cover.

By the afternoon, rain chances increase with the probability of some light rain or drizzle across the Concho Valley before Thursdays dousing of prolonged rain.