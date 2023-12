Steady southeasterly flow kept the Concho Valley relatively warm all day and into the evening.

With highs only reaching up into the lower 60s, that consistent and constant cloud cover combined with the warm gulf air, kept the slow cooldown into the mid 50s well after sunset.

Light rain shower activity is set to spark off as soon as night time lows peak. With colder air expected to make its slow arrival sometime in the early hours, there is no doubt this week will be a cool but wet 3 days.