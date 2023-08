Storms erupt across much of the Central United States as evening cooling sets in.

As scattered thunderstorms quickly march across New Mexico some of the residual cloud cover pushes over the Concho Valley, while the bulk of the moisture crosses the Panhandle.

Tonight those clouds will help trap any daytime heating keeping things warmer tonight but giving tomorrow another good chance to set a record high as San Angelo has seen its 3rd straight day of record heat in a row.