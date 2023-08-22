Tropical Storm Harold did little to end the drought here in parts of the Concho Valley but southern counties saw significant rainfall along with a drop in temperatures.

Tonight the cloud cover sticks with us before daytime heating could break up a few clouds as the they trail off the west of us and continue on and off for the next few hours.

Lows will drop down in the average range as conditions start to warm up and dry out a bit more while that easterly wind keeps any precipitation from reaching any further north.