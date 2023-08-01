Opposing winds under what is left of the heat dome 2023, continues to let a combination of strong monsoon seasonal winds and easterly flow from the gulf to prevent any convection pushing over the Concho Valley today.

While clear skies allowed for the usual triple digit day, going quite a bit above average, the evening and morning hours make for more pleasant conditions with higher humidity during night time and day time effects.

Tonight looks to be an interesting combination of mountain breeze and sea breeze effects as daytime could look to make just as interesting valley and land breeze conditions for another cloudless day.