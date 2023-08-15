Conditions fell into the average range today with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the lower 70s, a welcome change from the triple digit heat, if only for a few days.

With a combined cooler but gustier day, post frontal conditions found itself lasting well into the evening over the Concho Valley.

That clear and cloudless night will allow for a very rapid warm up for this Wednesday as it will reach back up into the triple digits before cooling back off into that average range for lows with the potential for some afternoon thunderstorm activity.