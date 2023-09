Cloud cover cleared out by evening as the Full Harvest Moon took shortly after sunset.

As lows pushed down into the upper 60s, so did those humidity values.

This trend will continue if not increase as strong southerly flow is enhanced by strong ridging due to an approaching low pressure system that could drop temperatures down to the mid 70s by the end of next week.

For now partly cloudy skies with highs in the 90s and lows in the 60s will continue to be the case well into the weekend.