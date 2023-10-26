Today we saw partly cloudy skies around the area that brought temps from the low to mid 80s for highs. Southerly flow at 5-10 worked at building that humidity back in as well for tonight.

Tonight partly cloudy skies should continue with temps falling into the upper 60s for most of us. Southerly flow will also work to prime the atmosphere for some spotty showers starting as soon as tomorrow night.

Tomorrow we’ll see more cloud cover build in before the rain chances increase gong into the evening and night hours. Highs should be similar in the lower 80s and no change in the winds.

Longer term eyes are on humid conditions through Sunday as well as spotty showers. Then Sunday arctic air makes its way into the area dropping us 30-40° by the afternoon. Early week looks cold with a rainy Monday, before a dry but cold Halloween and end of the month. The potential for our first freeze is there next week, but we’re still waiting for more model agreement on if it gets down into the upper 30s or lower 30s.