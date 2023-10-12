Morning cloud cover was quickly pushed off as daytime heating burned off any moisture but strong winds from the south cleared the skies but kept things cooler as the Concho Valley skirted with the low 90s and mid 80s.

Strong winds signal the approaching cold front but behind it will be strong northerly wind along with cold air that will send us into the mid 50s by tomorrow night.

Tonight lows drop down into the mid 60s as night time cooling combines with that strong humid breeze resulting in morning cloud cover.