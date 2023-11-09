More than anticipated moisture has made its way across the Sierra Madres as it reforms upon descending the Edwards Plateau.

As temperatures slowly reach down into the 40s, cold, strong, northerly flow continues to push up against a strong high sitting over the gulf. The end result an impressive super highway of moisture forming a strong stationary boundary along the gulf coast, following an impressive wave of record temperatures.

The strong contrast and sudden drop could happen again as persistent rain all weekend, could lead to a strong warm up by the end of next week, but this jump in hot weather could signal a bigger drop in temperatures closer to Thanksgiving.