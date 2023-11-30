Early morning cloud cover created a soggy start here in the Concho Valley.

With low clouds pushing into the area, light amounts of precip managed to sprinkle across the region leading to a more humid start by the time strong westerly winds pushed much of the cloud cover out of the region.

Highs quickly shot up into the 70° mark along with those more humid conditions and strong westerly winds.

Following a quick sunset temperatures quickly dropped 10° and could drop 20 more into those lower 40s.

Today also marks the end of Hurricane Season 2023, and what an impressive and memorable one it will be during this unique El Nino year.