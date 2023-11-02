Daytime heating resulted in highs in the upper 60s, 68°F to be exact, a 35°F jump from overnight lows. This would be the 3rd if not 4th day in a row of below average temperatures this time of year for this region in the last 6 years.

While dry conditions persist with a stronger than normal El Nino, one has to think how much longer the drought will continue.

The upper level pattern becomes more zonal as wind speeds are measuring in excess of 100KTs across much of the Pac Norwest resulting in stronger than average Santa Anna winds this fall.

Tomorrow is shaping up to be a much more warm day as persistent southerly flow continues to bring warm humid air up from the gulf that could result in some afternoon clouds around kick off.