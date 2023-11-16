Early morning fog was replaced by widespread stratiform cloud cover keeping the Concho Valley cool with breezy conditions signaling a passing short wave.
Strong winds to the east continue to pull warm moist air from the stream of tropical air pushing its way over Texas as wave after wave of cold air to the north continues to batter the Ohio River Valley.
As temperatures crept into the 70s, evening cloud cover continued to keep things cooler as it gradually pushed into the mid 50s before repeating a similar pattern for a windy weekend.