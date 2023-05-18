Cool and humid to start this Thursday as winds kept temperatures in the 90s. That was enough to kick off some late afternoon thunderstorms as winds picked up from the south as those storms pushed into the Concho Valley.

Tonight expect those cloudy conditions and cooler temperatures tonight with a spotty shower here or there as lows dip down into the 60s setting up for another beautiful Friday.

These conditions will set us up for severe weather this weekend along with a flash flood watches being issued for our area.