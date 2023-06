The Concho Valley awoke to a cooler but clear morning as those late night thunderstorms quickly pushed through our region for a quick soak.

Those clear conditions dominated the region allowing things to dry out and dry up as temperatures soared into the mid 90s.

Tonight those clear skies will carry into tonight with some high clouds pushing in by late dropping lows down into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow, expect temperatures to jump back into the triple digits signaling a hotter summer across Texas.