Maximum heating yielded results in the upper 90s across the region as a strong area of high pressure caused by colliding winds from the southwest and low pressure dropping from the northeast cause strong convective activity along eastern Texas.

Variable winds commonly found with clear skies allowed day time heating to evaporate a good portion of any of last nights quick soaking, pulling much of that warm, humid air down to the southeast along with any passing clouds and will continue to do so over the next 72 hrs.

As evening cooling sets in, clear skies will encourage a rapid release of any thermal heat outward keeping temperatures in the upper 60s allowing the easterly boundary line to strengthen as the continued winds from the southwest bring more moisture by Friday evening, encouraging evening thunderstorms into Saturday with potential severe weather across the Concho Valley.