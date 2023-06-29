Clouds formed on the horizon close to sunset, early signs that this high pressure over us is about to move out.

As the Concho Valley enters night time cooling effects, a uniform decrease in temperature across the area signifies just how much maximum heating we have taken and just how stable the air is over us, creating prime thunderstorm like conditions considering the lack of cloud cover.

Southerly winds have started to increase giving us an idea of how strong these storms will be, but it wont be know how strong until it makes its descent down the mountain range.