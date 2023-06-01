Overnight cloud cover allowed for temperatures to remain on the cool side as we started this 1st day of summer. Temperatures only reached up into the mid 80s as southeasterly flow across the Concho Valley was sustained all day allowing humidity to heavily saturate the atmosphere.

Expect evening temperatures to try and develop a spotty thunderstorm or two across the region as lows stay in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow with all that hot weather, the severe weather outlook covers much of the Concho Valley throughout the weekend.